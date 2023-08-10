Three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight title against fellow-Mexican and two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez on Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Ahead of the event, Top Rank hit the stream with a full fight video, featuring the 28-year-old native of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Estado de Mexico in his bout against Christopher Diaz.

Navarrete faced Diaz in April 2021 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida where he put his WBO featherweight title on the line. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship didn’t go the full distance.

“Vaquero” claimed the win and successfully defended his belt by knockout, dominating and stopping his opponent 11 seconds prior to the final bell.

Boxing fans watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream on ESPN+.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 13.