Lindolfo Delgado and Jair Valtierra square off in a new co-feature to Emanuel Navarrete’s WBO junior lightweight title defense against Oscar Valdez on Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at junior welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.

Lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla suffered a training injury and has been forced to withdraw from the original co-feature against fellow unbeaten Diego Torres.

The telecast opener pits U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) against Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Lindolfo Delgado vs Jair Valtierra

Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13, KOs) represented Mexico at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won his first 11 bouts by stoppage. He made his Top Rank debut in June 2021 and outlasted then-unbeaten puncher Omar Aguilar by decision last August in a 2022 Fight of the Year contender. Delgado fought at Desert Diamond Arena in February, knocking down veteran Clarence Booth en route to a one-sided decision victory.

Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) from Leon, Mexico, lost an eight-round decision to Muratalla last July. He returned in February against the unbeaten Nestor Bravo, and the bout was ruled a no contest in the fourth round after a head clash opened a cut near Bravo’s right eye.

In the UK and Australia, Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez airs live on Sunday, August 13.