Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Lindolfo Delgado faces Jair Valtierra in new co-feature to Navarrete vs Valdez

Raymond Muratalla injured & forced to withdraw from Navarrete-Valdez original co-feature bout against Diego Torres

BoxingNews
Newswire
Lindolfo Delgado vs Jair Valtierra on Aug 12 in Glendale
Lindolfo Delgado | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Lindolfo Delgado and Jair Valtierra square off in a new co-feature to Emanuel Navarrete’s WBO junior lightweight title defense against Oscar Valdez on Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at junior welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.

Lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla suffered a training injury and has been forced to withdraw from the original co-feature against fellow unbeaten Diego Torres.

The telecast opener pits U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) against Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Lindolfo Delgado vs Jair Valtierra

Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13, KOs) represented Mexico at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won his first 11 bouts by stoppage. He made his Top Rank debut in June 2021 and outlasted then-unbeaten puncher Omar Aguilar by decision last August in a 2022 Fight of the Year contender. Delgado fought at Desert Diamond Arena in February, knocking down veteran Clarence Booth en route to a one-sided decision victory.

Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) from Leon, Mexico, lost an eight-round decision to Muratalla last July. He returned in February against the unbeaten Nestor Bravo, and the bout was ruled a no contest in the fourth round after a head clash opened a cut near Bravo’s right eye.

In the UK and Australia, Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez airs live on Sunday, August 13.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.