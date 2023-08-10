Unified minimumweight world champion Yokasta Valle has her next fight date made official for Saturday, September 16 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA where she makes the second defense of her WBO and IBF belts. The 10-round contest is featured on card, topped by William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live stream on DAZN, highlighting Mexican Independence Weekend.

The name of challenger going up against Valle is expected to be announced shortly.

San Jose, Costa Rica’s five-time, three-division world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) was in action in March when she scored a unanimous decision against Jessica Basulto Salazar and made the first successful defense of her straps. In November 2022, the 30-year-old native of Matagalpa, Nicaragua took a majority decision against Evelin Nazarena Bermudez and claimed her IBF and WBO light flyweight titles.

“Yoka” was in attendance at Seniesa Estrada’s recent unified WBC and WBA minimumweight championship defense against Leonela Paola Yudica late Julu in Las Vegas. The pair exchanged verbal blows, including a potential battle for the undisputed title.

In the 12-round main event, William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Mercito Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs). In the 10-round co-main event, Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight title against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs).

Also on the main card, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) and Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) square off in an eight-round contest at light heavyweight. Plus, Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) and Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) go face to face in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Among Zepeda vs Gesta prelims, Daniel Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Erick Garcia Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in a four-rounder super featherweight. As well, Alejandro Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) meets Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, super bantamweight Gael Cabrera (1-0, 1 KO) and lightweight Jordan Cervantes go up against to be announced opponents in the respective four-round bouts. The current lineup can be found below.

Zepeda vs Gesta fight card

The current Zepeda vs Gesta fight card looks as the following:

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweight – Morales’ WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

Yokasta Valle vs. TBA, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Yokasta’s IBF and WBO minimumweight titles

Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

Daniel Garcia vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Roberto Gomez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Gael Cabrera vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Jordan Cervantes vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 17.