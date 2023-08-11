Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius weigh-in results

Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) and Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. The contest features British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion up against Finnish heavyweight contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

In the co-main event, IBF mandatory heavyweight title challenger Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia faces undefeated contender Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, British two-time heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) takes on Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of the United States in a 10-round clash. As well, Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) of Harold Wood, London and Harry Armstrong (5-1-1) of Camden Town, London battle it out for the vacant Southern Area heavyweight belt.

Get Joshua vs Helenius full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Joshua vs Helenius fight card