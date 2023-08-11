Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius weigh-in results

Anthony Joshua faces Robert Helenius at The O2 Arena in London on August 12

Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) and Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. The contest features British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion up against Finnish heavyweight contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

In the co-main event, IBF mandatory heavyweight title challenger Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia faces undefeated contender Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, British two-time heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) takes on Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of the United States in a 10-round clash. As well, Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) of Harold Wood, London and Harry Armstrong (5-1-1) of Camden Town, London battle it out for the vacant Southern Area heavyweight belt.

Get Joshua vs Helenius full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Joshua vs Helenius fight card

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, super flyweight
  • George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman, 6 rounds, featherweight

