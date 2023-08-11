Nestor Bravo and Will Madera square off in the headliner of Most Valuable Prospects 2 held at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, August 18. The rest of lineup of action has been announced today. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Bravo and Madera meet in the 10-round super lightweight bout, contested at 140 lbs. Joining the main card, Damian Lescaille goes up against Hugo Noriega in the 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Elijah Flores takes on Elijah Williams in the six-rounder at welterweight.

Damian Lescaille (4-0, 3 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba won his previous bout in May by knockout in the second round against Freddy Espinoza. In February, Houston-based 24-year-old southpaw stopped Lucas McDonald in Round 1.

Hugo Noriega (8-0, 5 KOs) fought in June when he KO’d Wilfrido Buelvas in the first round. In April, Miami, Florida’s 33-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Jean Rivera-Pacheco, after scoring the first-round knockout over Rakim Johnson in March.

Elijah Fores (5-0, 2 KOs) of The Bronx, New York is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Juan Aguirre Herrera in February. Elijah Williams (6-0, 2KOs) of Newburgh, New York won three fights in 2023 by unanimous decision against Matt Gaver, Marklin Bailey and Brendan Jackson.

Among the prelims, Lorenzo Medina (7-0, 6 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida and Antonio Torres (4-0, 4 KOs) of Jamestown, NY go head to head in the six-rounder at heavyweight battle. As well, Antraveous Ingram (5-0, 2 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida and Orlenis Licea (0-0-1) of Tampa, Florida by way of Guantanamo, Cuba battle it out in the four-rounder at middleweight.

“Most Valuable Prospects II is stacked with talent and the potential to find boxing’s next big thing. MVP is thankful to all of our partners and athletes for participating in the second of many events in our new series that highlights up and coming fighters ,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Make sure to tune in on DAZN or purchase your tickets at ticketmaster.com because this event promises to be an action packed night filled with some of the most promising fighters in the sport.”

“Caribe Royale is once again pleased to serve as the title sponsor for the Most Valuable Prospect Series. This is an exciting night of Boxing Action with two title belts on the line. This event is great for local fans and also fans watching on DAZN,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions. “This prospect series is one of a kind as we have the top young fighters in the game going head to head. We’re happy to be working with Jake, Nakisa, and the entire team at MVP on our second installment of the series.”

The current Bravo vs Madera fight card can be found below Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Bravo vs Madera fight card

Main card

Nestor Bravo vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Continental Americas title

Damian Lescaille vs. Hugo Noriega, 10 rounds, welterweight – Continental Americas title

Elijah Flores vs. Elijah Williams, 6 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Lorenzo Medina vs. Antonio Torres, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Antraveous Ingram vs. Orlenis Licea, 4 rounds, middleweight

Julian Smith vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, super lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 19.