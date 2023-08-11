Subscribe
Canelo vs Charlo two-city press tour in New York & Los Angeles

Canelo defends undisputed 168-pound title against undisputed 154-pound champion Charlo

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo press tour announced
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion defending his title against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on Showtime PPV.

Ahead of the event, the fighters host back to back press conferences.

The first press conference is held on Tuesday, August 15 at Palladium Times Square in New York. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET.

The second press conference takes place on Wednesday, August 16 at The Beverly Hilton – The Wilshire Garden in Los Angeles. The start time is scheduled for 11:30 am PT.

Live stream of both press events is available on YouTube.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs live on Kayo on Sunday, October 1.

