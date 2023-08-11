Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) puts his WBO junior lightweight title on the line against former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Ahead of their 12-round all-Mexican showdown live on ESPN, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

At the press conference, Navarrete and Valdez were joined by Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales. The Mexican legends will present the winner of Navarrete-Valdez with a commemorative jacket designed by Tijuana-born fashion designer Kiko Baez.

Also partaking in the press conference were Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) and against Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs). The pair squares squares off in the 10-round co-main event at junior welterweight.

The main card also features U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) and Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs). The contest is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Among the prelims live stream on ESPN+, unbeaten Emiliano Fernando Vargas (5-0, 6 KOs) faces Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado (3-5-1 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight. Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles takes on Dajuan Calloway (7-2, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight southpaw.

Plus, Sergio Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs) meet in a six-round bout at middleweight. In addition, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KOs) goes up against Adrian Orban (6-3, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say:

Emanuel Navarrete

“We all know that this fight is raising a lot of expectations. It would be totally fraudulent if Valdez and I didn’t give 100 percent in this fight. We all know that everyone expects a war in the ring. We have all that it takes to make for a great fight.”

“I have said that the fight with Valdez was necessary for my career because of everything it represents. The rivalry between Mexicans is something essential. It’s a good thing for the fight. But boxing fans have also put a lot of pressure on me, saying that my career was missing that cherry on top. They said that I needed an impressive and iconic fight where I exert much more of myself. The fight with Valdez is that kind of fight.”

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“Obviously, the fact that Barrera and Morales are here indicates that our promoter wants to tell us something. We have to do something at least similar to what they did. That is the goal. Everything is set so that we can deliver a great fight. I see Valdez, and I see that he’s ready. We’re two days away from getting into the ring, and it’s going to be a great night on Saturday.”

Oscar Valdez

“This fight means the world to me. The loss to Shakur Stevenson sparked something different in me. It woke something up. It made me realize how much I missed boxing and how much I love the sport. The year away from boxing made me miss it so much. I also miss being a world champion. So, it also means the world to me to have another opportunity to become a world champion again.”

“Camp was great. It can be in Lake Tahoe, San Diego, Guadalajara or even China. camps are always the same for me. We train hard for each fight, but for this fight we trained even harder. We trained not only harder, but smarter. We have to be smart in this fight. We had a perfect camp. Eddy Reynoso and my team have done a great job, and we’re ready for this fight.”

Oscar Valdez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“It’s an honor for Barrera and Morales to be here. It means the world to be because I grew up in the era of Barrera and Morales. These two don’t know how much they inspired me. That was the era that I grew up watching. They are warriors.”

“I want to win. I want to be a world champion again. I want to show the fans a good fight. So, I am ready.”

Marco Antonio Barrera

“I’m happy to have been invited for this tremendous fight. Every time there is a Mexican boxer in the ring, you will see a war. And on this occasion, Valdez and Navarrete know what’s going to happen in the ring. I think it will be the type of fight that all Mexicans know how to deliver.”

“Fights between Mexicans will always be exciting. Here we have two Mexicans in the ring who want to be in one of the most historic fights between Mexican boxers. That’s what they are looking to do.”

Erik Morales

“This is a great opportunity for these two Mexican boxers to demonstrate that Mexican boxing is always very exciting. I’ve had the opportunity to speak with both separately. Both have said that there will be a great war. So, I’ve some to see this great war.”

Erik Morales and Emanuel Navarrete | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“Mexicans fight because they have a big heart and for pride. The belts don’t matter. Nothing matters. The only thing that matters is determining who is the best fighter from Mexico.”

Lindolfo Delgado

“I would like to have some belts soon. I’d like to fight for a world title soon. I want to do what I have always dreamed of doing, which is to be a champion. But first thing’s first. I have to work hard and concentrate on this next fight.”

Lindolfo Delgado and Jair Valtierra go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’ve come with a strong desire to do something impressive in this fight. I know that I have a strong opponent in front of me who has come to win. But I want to deliver a great show so that the people can enjoy it. That way, I can continue being on great cards like this one.”

Jair Valtierra

“I’m very excited to be part of such a big card. I know that is an opportunity for people to get to know me, and I will take advantage of it.”

Lindolfo Delgado and Jair Valtierra | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“A victory this Saturday would elevate my career to an elite level. It will be the start of my story in professional boxing as a big name. I feel more than ready for this fight.”

Richard Torrez Jr

“I’m feeling great. Camp was a long camp. But I’m excited that it’s fight week because we get to really focus on the fight now. We hit the gym last night when we got here. It’s a must for us now. We usually go out and run and then afterward we’ll shadowbox. It’s a way to acclimate and get used to the area. No matter where you are, it’s good get acclimated, and that first workout right after the flight is the right way to do it.”

Emiliano Fernando Vargas

“This has become a lifestyle. I’ve been in camp pretty much this whole year. I love what I do. And I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I love going to the gym. I love feeling tired. I love pushing that extra mile. At the end of the day, to be able fight in front of thousands of fans on ESPN is a blessing.”

Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Sergio Rodriguez

“I feel great. I feel honored to get another opportunity here with Top Rank. It’s a highly anticipated fight between two of Phoenix’s best middleweights. So, it’s a good way to start the Navarrete vs. Valdez card.”

Sergio Rodriguez and Eduardo Ayala | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Eduardo Ayala

“It’s a great feeling and a great opportunity to be fighting at home. A victory would mean a lot to me. Sergio and I have a lot of friends in common. They’ve been hyping it up for a while, so it would mean a lot.”

Sergio Rodriguez and Eduardo Ayala go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In the UK and Australia, Navarrete vs Valdez airs live on Sunday, August 13.