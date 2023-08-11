Subscribe
Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez weigh-in results

Navarrete defends WBO junior lightweight title against Valdez in all-Mexican clash

Newswire

Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The contest features three-weight world champion of San Juan Zitlaltepec defending his WBO junior lightweight title against fellow-Mexican and two-division world champion of Nogales. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

In the co-main event, unbeated 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) of Linares, Nuevo Leon takes on compatriot Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) of Leon, Guanajuato. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight.

Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Tulare, California faces Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Get Navarrete vs Valdez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Navarrete vs Valdez fight card

Main card

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Navarrete’s WBO junior lightweight title
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Willie Jake Jr, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Adrian Orban, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight

