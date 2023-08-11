Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez weigh-in results

Rodriguez vs Lopez for vacant IBF bantamweight title in Oxon Hill, MD

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) and Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) square off live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The contest features former world champion of Manati, Puerto Rico up against contender of Miami, Florida by way of Managua, Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant IBF bantamweight title at stake. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland faces undefeated Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Kicking off the telecast, Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland takes on Venezuela’s unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Get Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rodriguez vs Lopez fight card

Main card

  • Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant IBF bantamweight title
  • Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

  • Michael Angeletti vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Sladan Janjanin, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Damien Vazquez vs. Jeronil Borres, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Non-televised prelims

  • Jesse Hart vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • David A. Whitmire vs. Jordy Tientcheu, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Devaun Lee, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.