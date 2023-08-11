Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez weigh-in results

Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) and Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) square off live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The contest features former world champion of Manati, Puerto Rico up against contender of Miami, Florida by way of Managua, Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant IBF bantamweight title at stake. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.
In the co-main event, unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland faces undefeated Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.
Kicking off the telecast, Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland takes on Venezuela’s unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.
Get Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Rodriguez vs Lopez fight card
Main card
- Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant IBF bantamweight title
- Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre, 10 rounds, welterweight
Undercard
- Michael Angeletti vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Sladan Janjanin, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Damien Vazquez vs. Jeronil Borres, 8 rounds, bantamweight
Non-televised prelims
- Jesse Hart vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- David A. Whitmire vs. Jordy Tientcheu, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Daniel Blancas vs. Devaun Lee, 6 rounds, super middleweight