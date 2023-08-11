UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results, Luque vs dos Anjos

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 10-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-9-1) of the United States takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (28-13) of Palm Springs, California faces Canadian Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) of Calgary, Alberta at featherweight.

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

UFC Vegas 78 fight card

Main card

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims