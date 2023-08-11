Subscribe
UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results, Luque vs dos Anjos

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos

Vicente Luque weigh-in
Vicente Luque | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 10-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-9-1) of the United States takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (28-13) of Palm Springs, California faces Canadian Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) of Calgary, Alberta at featherweight.

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

UFC Vegas 78 fight card

Main card

  • Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
  • Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi
  • Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims

  • JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden
  • Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian
  • Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson
  • Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos

