UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results, Luque vs dos Anjos

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 10-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-9-1) of the United States takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (28-13) of Palm Springs, California faces Canadian Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) of Calgary, Alberta at featherweight.
Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.
UFC Vegas 78 fight card
Main card
- Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
- Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus
- Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo
- AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi
- Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett
Prelims
- JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee
- Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden
- Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian
- Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson
- Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos