Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius prelims

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius free prelims air live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, George Liddard (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Bas Oosterweghel (5-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. As well, Brandon Scott (5-0, 1 KO) faces Louis Norman (14-13-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Maisey Rose Courtney (3-0) goes up against Gemma Ruegg (7-7, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super flyweight.

In the 12-round main event, British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) squares off against Finnish heavyweight contender Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs).

In the 10-round co-main event, British two-time heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) meets Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of the United States.

In Australia, Joshua vs Helenius airs live on Sunday, August 13.