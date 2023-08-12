Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius prelims

Before The Bell

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius free prelims air live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, George Liddard (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Bas Oosterweghel (5-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. As well, Brandon Scott (5-0, 1 KO) faces Louis Norman (14-13-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Maisey Rose Courtney (3-0) goes up against Gemma Ruegg (7-7, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super flyweight.

In the 12-round main event, British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) squares off against Finnish heavyweight contender Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs).

In the 10-round co-main event, British two-time heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) meets Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of the United States.

In Australia, Joshua vs Helenius airs live on Sunday, August 13.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.