Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 11. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with some of the prominent fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, No. 1 Logan Storley (14-2) and No. 8 Brennan Ward (17-6) square off at welterweight. In the co-main event, No. 2 Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) and No. 3 Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC) go face to face at heavyweight.

Also on the card, No. 4 Dalton Rosta (8-0) faces No. 6 Aaron Jeffery (13-4) at middleweight. Plus, James Gallagher (11-2) and James Gonzalez (10-6) battle it out at featherweight. In addition, No. 6 Sidney Outlaw (16-5) meets No. 7 Islam Mamedov (22-2-1) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.

How to watch Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward from practically anywhere.

Bellator 298 fight card

Get Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery

James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez

Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov

Prelims