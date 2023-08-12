Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 11. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with some of the prominent fighters battling it out on the night.
In the main event, No. 1 Logan Storley (14-2) and No. 8 Brennan Ward (17-6) square off at welterweight. In the co-main event, No. 2 Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) and No. 3 Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC) go face to face at heavyweight.
Also on the card, No. 4 Dalton Rosta (8-0) faces No. 6 Aaron Jeffery (13-4) at middleweight. Plus, James Gallagher (11-2) and James Gonzalez (10-6) battle it out at featherweight. In addition, No. 6 Sidney Outlaw (16-5) meets No. 7 Islam Mamedov (22-2-1) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.
How to watch Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, August 11
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward from practically anywhere.
Bellator 298 fight card
Get Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
- Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
- James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez
- Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov
Prelims
- Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida
- Enrique Barzola vs. Jaylon Bates
- Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish
- Vladimir Tokov vs. Jairo Pacheco
- Dayana Silva vs. Katerina Shakalova
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Hamza Salim
- Alfie Davis vs. Aalon Cruz
- Leandro Higo vs. Nikita Mikhailov
- Josh Hill vs. Kasum Kasumov
- Marcirley Alves da Silva vs. Jerrell Hodge
- Jordan Oliver vs. Andrew Triolo
- Michael Blockhus vs. Eli Mefford