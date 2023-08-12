BKFC 48 airs live stream from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, August 11. In the main event, No. 2-ranked John Dodson (2-0) and No. 1-ranked Joshua Ridge (3-1) battle it out for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.

In the co-main event, actor and social media influencer Bryce Hall squares off against Gee Perez (3-0). Also on the card, Keith Richardson takes on Derek Perez, Joshua Moreno faces Jeremy Sauceda and Will Santiago meets Jeremie Holloway.

Among other bouts, Eric Dodson goes up against Robert Armas, Donald Sanchez battles Anthony Blake Lacaze and Sydney Smith faces off Melanie Shah. In addition, Marc Entenberg duels Darrick Gates. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Prelims: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST

BKFC 48 fight card

Get BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

John Dodson vs. Joshua Ridge – BKFC flyweight title

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway

Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

Donald Sanchez vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze

Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Prelims