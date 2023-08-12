Subscribe
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez prelims

Showtime Boxing Countdown

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez free prelims air live from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the preliminary bouts, Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Jonathan Lopez Marcano (8-0-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. As well, Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KOs) takes on Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KOs) meets Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

In the 12-round main event, former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) and contender Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF bantamweight title.

In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) at super lightweight.

The 10-round telecast opener pits Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) at welterweight.

In Australia, Rodriguez vs Lopez airs live on Sunday, August 13.

