Joshua vs Helenius results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius at The O2 Arena in London

Stream Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live results from The O2 Arena in London, England
Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their heavyweight bout at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius battle it out in the main event live stream from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. The contest pits British former two-time unified heavyweight champion against Finnish contender, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Dillian Whyte. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 13.

33-year-old Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) of Watford, Hertfordshire is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin in April. 39-year-old Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) of Mariehamn, Finland by way of Stockholm, Sweden won his previous bout early August by knockout in the third round against Mika Mielonen.

The co-main event features British two-time heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) up against Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Joshua vs Helenius undercard features a 10-round bout between IBF mandatory heavyweight title challenger Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia and undefeated contender Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) of Australia. As well, Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) of Harold Wood, London and Harry Armstrong (5-1-1) of Camden Town, London battle it out in the 10-rounder for the vacant Southern Area heavyweight belt.

Plus, Campbell Hatton (12-0, 5 KOs) of Hyde, Lancashire and Tom Ansell (10-4, 2 KOs) of Hitchin, Hertfordshire, meet in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius start time

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 5:15 pm BST / 12:15 ET / 9:15 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, August 13
Time: 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST
Prelims: 2:15 am AEST / 0:15 am AWST

Joshua vs Helenius fight card

Get Joshua vs Helenius full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Preliminary card

  • George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius results

