Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius full fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius squared off in the main event live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12. The contest featured British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion up against Finnish contender. The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing Dillian Whyte.

The scheduled for 12 rounds heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. “AJ” claimed the win by knockout with a big right hand.

There was no eight count. The referee immediately waved the fight off. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 27 seconds into the seventh round.

With the victory, 33-year-old Anthony Joshua of Watford, Hertfordshire improved to 26-3, 23 KOs and secured his second win in a row. 39-year-old Robert Helenius of Mariehamn, Finland by way of Stockholm, Sweden dropped to 32-5, 21 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

