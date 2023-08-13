Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius full fight video highlights

Joshua KO's Helenius in Round 7

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius squared off in the main event live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12. The contest featured British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion up against Finnish contender. The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing Dillian Whyte.

The scheduled for 12 rounds heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. “AJ” claimed the win by knockout with a big right hand.

There was no eight count. The referee immediately waved the fight off. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 27 seconds into the seventh round.

With the victory, 33-year-old Anthony Joshua of Watford, Hertfordshire improved to 26-3, 23 KOs and secured his second win in a row. 39-year-old Robert Helenius of Mariehamn, Finland by way of Stockholm, Sweden dropped to 32-5, 21 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Get Joshua vs Helenius full fight card results.

