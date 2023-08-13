Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Jose Johnson via twister at UFC Vegas 78

Da’Mon Blackshear came out on top when he faced Jose Johnson at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The all-American bantamweight bout didn’t go the distance.

The 29-year-old of Fayetteville, North Carolina defeated 28-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum of Flint, Michigan, forcing him to tap via third twister submission in UFC history. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 47 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Da’Mon Blackshear improved to 14-5-1 and recorded his second win in a row. Jose Johnson, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Brady Hiestand, dropped to 15-8, which snapped his three-win streak.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

