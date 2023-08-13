Subscribe
HomeUFC

Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Jose Johnson via twister at UFC Vegas 78

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

Da’Mon Blackshear came out on top when he faced Jose Johnson at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The all-American bantamweight bout didn’t go the distance.

The 29-year-old of Fayetteville, North Carolina defeated 28-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum of Flint, Michigan, forcing him to tap via third twister submission in UFC history. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 47 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Da’Mon Blackshear improved to 14-5-1 and recorded his second win in a row. Jose Johnson, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Brady Hiestand, dropped to 15-8, which snapped his three-win streak.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.