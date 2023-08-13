Subscribe
Derek Chisora gets cut from head clash, bests Gerald Washington by decision

Derek Chisora took the victory over Gerald Washington when the pair squared off at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. The heavyweight bout served as the co-feature on the card, headlined by Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

British two-time heavyweight title challenger defeated his opponent from the United States by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds the scores were 97-94, 98-93 and 96-94.

On his way to victory, Chisora received a cut over his right eye due to head clash in Round 2.

With the win, Derek Chisora of Finchley, London improved to 34-12, 23 KOs. The 39-year-old native of Mbare, Zimbabwe also rebounded from the defeat by knockout in the 10th round against reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in December 2012.

Gerald Washington dropped to 20-6-1, 13 KOs. The 41-year-old of San Jose, California suffered his third defeat in a row.

