Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez full fight video highlights

Navarrete retains WBO junior lightweight title by decision against Valdez

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez in their WBO junior lightweight title fight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA on August 12, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez squared off in the main event live on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The all-Mexican contest featured three-division world champion defending his WBO junior lightweight title against two-division world champion.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end, one judge scored the fight 116-112, another judge had 118-110 and the third judge gave 119-109, all in favor of “Vaquero”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 28-year-old Emanuel Navarrete of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Distrito Federal improved to 38-1, 31 KOs and made the first successful defense of the belt that he landed in February via ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. 32-year-old Oscar Valdez of Nogales, Sonora dropped to 31-2, 23 KOs and suffered his second career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Check out Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez full fight video highlights below.

Oscar Valdez makes his ring walk.

Here comes Emanuel Navarrete.

Navarrete lands.

Valdez corner.

Half way through.

Valdez scores.

Exchange.

Valdez.

Till the very last bell.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

