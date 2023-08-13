Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez squared off in the main event live on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The all-Mexican contest featured three-division world champion defending his WBO junior lightweight title against two-division world champion.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end, one judge scored the fight 116-112, another judge had 118-110 and the third judge gave 119-109, all in favor of “Vaquero”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 28-year-old Emanuel Navarrete of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Distrito Federal improved to 38-1, 31 KOs and made the first successful defense of the belt that he landed in February via ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. 32-year-old Oscar Valdez of Nogales, Sonora dropped to 31-2, 23 KOs and suffered his second career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Check out Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez full fight video highlights below.

Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight video highlights

Oscar Valdez makes his ring walk.

Here comes Emanuel Navarrete.

Navarrete lands.

Valdez corner.

Navarrete leaving damage after five: pic.twitter.com/4ZDJJ9j1uk — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

Half way through.

We go ringside at the midway point ? pic.twitter.com/mA4gFJoJF7 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

Valdez scores.

Valdez connects on his biggest shot so far ? pic.twitter.com/yI5uqkksIP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

ANOTHER MOMENT FOR VALDEZ ? pic.twitter.com/iyJNlRyJ5P — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

Exchange.

WHERE LEGENDS ARE MADE. pic.twitter.com/fMCp1RMFyA — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

PHONE BOOTH FIGHT FOR THE STRAP ?? ? pic.twitter.com/uLXmjs1iN4 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

Valdez.

Till the very last bell.

Enoy the final ten seconds of the Battle of Mexico ? pic.twitter.com/axbKpGHym9 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

Verdict.

A ride we won’t soon forget ? pic.twitter.com/rnLtZC6VCg — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

Post-fight.

An honor to witness ?



Valdez & Navarrete share a moment after the Fight of the Year ? pic.twitter.com/3yXBXNPF6I — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2023

Get Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight card results.