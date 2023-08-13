Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez full fight video highlights

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez squared off in the main event live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The contest featured Puerto Rico’s former world champion up against Nicaraguan contender. The pair battled it out for the vacant IBF bantamweight title.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Rodriguez came out on top, sending Lopez to the canvas three times in the final round. All three scores were 120-105.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Emmanuel Rodriguez improved to 22-2, 13 KOs and regained the belt. The 30-year-old of Manati, Puerto Rico also earned his third win in a row and became a two-time bantamweight champion.

“This is the result of six months of hard work in Mexico,” said Rodriguez. “This wouldn’t have been possible without my entire team. I was able to become a champion once again five years later thanks to them. Let’s go Latin America, let’s go Puerto Rico, and let’s go Mexico!”

“I remained calm despite the headbutt that caused my eye to swell up in the second round. It kept getting more swollen, but my team did an outstanding job keeping it at bay. I never had a problem with my eyesight throughout the fight.”

“We worked on being powerful and purposeful with our power punches, besides showing off our skills.”

“I want [Alexandro] Santiago next. He says that he doesn’t think anybody can beat him at 118 pounds, but I’m here to prove him wrong.”

Miami, Florida-based Melvin Lopez dropped to 29-2, 19 KOs. The 25-year-old native of Managua, Nicaragua failed his first attempt to land a world title, which snapped his eight-win streak.

“I thought that Rodriguez was going to run out of gas, because I was hitting him, but the ref was annoying and kept getting in the way saying I was landing low blows,” Lopez said.

“The last round pissed me off. I felt I was solid until then. I was willing to die inside the ring in order to get a win, but I came up short.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Check out Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez full fight video highlights below.

Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight video highlights

Melvin Lopez makes his ring walk.

Melvin Lopez makes his way to the ring ??



Watch #RodriguezLopez NOW on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/VlaIEjfuO0 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 13, 2023

Here comes Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Flying fists.

.@ERodriguezManny knocks Lopez down 3 times to close out the night of boxing ?#RodriguezLopez #Showtime pic.twitter.com/Kle11riVcR — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 13, 2023

Post-fight.

Get Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight card results.