Filip Hrgovic TKO’s Demsey McKean in 12th round

Joshua vs Helenius

Parviz Iskenderov

Filip Hrgovic took the win and handed Demsey McKean his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. The contest was featured on the card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. The IBF mandatory heavyweight title challenger of Croatia defeated the Australian contender via stoppage.

After landing a big overhand right, Hrgovic continued dominating and throwing punches. Although McKean didn’t go down, referee Marcus McDonnell stepped in and opened an eight count.

As McKean turned away and started walking to the corner, the referee stopped the count and waved the fight off. The Australian boxer was unhappy with the stoppage. The official time was 1 minute and 1 second into the 12th round.

With the victory by TKO, Zagreb’s 31-year-old Filip Hrgovic improved to 16-0, 13 KOs. In his next fight he is expected to challenger for the IBF heavyweight belt, currently held by the unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, who is scheduled to face Daniel Dubois on August 24.

32-year-old Demsey McKean of Ipswich, Queensland dropped to 22-1, 14 KOs.

Get Joshua vs Helenius full fight card results.

