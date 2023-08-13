Gabriel Maestre stops Travon Marshall in second round

Gabriel Maestre came out on top when he faced Travon Marshall at The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The welterweight bout kicked off a three-fight telecast, topped by Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez live live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Maestre claimed the win by TKO, twice sending Marshall to the canvas.

Although Marshall beat the first eight count, as soon as the fight resumed, Maestre was right back at him with a flurry of punches. The bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, 36-year-old two-time Olympian Maestre of Barcelona, Venezuela improved to 6-0-1, 5 KOs. 22-year-old Travon Marshall of Landover, Maryland dropped to 8-1, 7 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Gabriel Maestre TKO’s Travon Marshall in Round 2

That was INCREDIBLE ? @Gabrielbox1 sends Marshall to the canvas in round 2 and wins by KO. #MarshallMaestre #RodriguezLopez pic.twitter.com/MWolpR8mkj — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 13, 2023

“I did not expect this knockout,” Maestre said. “I want to thank my team for helping me prepare for this fight. This victory is for Venezuela. We practiced that right hand that hit Travon. I hope that he recovers quickly.”

“I was honestly surprised I knocked Marshall out so quickly. He’s a tough, young fighter.”

“I saw that Marshall looked a little inhibited and didn’t want to exchange punches with me from the opening bell. Then my right hand ended it.”

Get Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight card results.