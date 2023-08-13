Gary Antuanne Russell KO’s Kent Cruz in first round

Gary Antuanne Russell eliminated Kent Cruz in less than a round when the pair squared off at The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The scheduled for 10 rounds super lightweight contest served as the co-feature on the card, headlined by Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez live stream on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Russell dominated and stopped Cruz, twice sending him to the canvas along the way. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, 26-year-old Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland improved to 17-0, 17 KOs, retained his 100% KO ratio and remained undefeated. 30-year-old Kent Cruz of Saint Louis, Missouri dropped to 16-1-3, 10 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Gary Antuanne Russell dominates Kent Cruz

“This is obviously good,” Russell said. “I saw the opening and I took it, and I was trying to remain disciplined defensively at the same time. More than anything, I was trying to make sure I could end it in the first round.

“I wasn’t shooting for the knockout streak, but that’s just what happened during a minute and a half worth of work tonight. If the opportunity is there, why not take it?”

