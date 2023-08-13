Iasmin Lucindo secured her first finish inside the Octagon when she faced Polyana Viana at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The Brazilian strawweight defeated her compatriot, forcing her to tap via arm-triangle choke.

The fight stopped at 3 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, 21-year-old Lucindo of Fortaleza, Ceara improved to 15-5 and recorded her second win in a row. 31-year-old Viana of Sao Geraldo do Araguaia, Para dropped to 13-6.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Iasmin Lucindo gets her first finish in the Octagon with an arm triangle ?



She is the youngest woman on the UFC roster ? #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/9p8U8jRcmj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 13, 2023

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card results.