Iasmin Lucindo submits Polyana Viana in second round at UFC Vegas 78

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos

Parviz Iskenderov

Iasmin Lucindo secured her first finish inside the Octagon when she faced Polyana Viana at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The Brazilian strawweight defeated her compatriot, forcing her to tap via arm-triangle choke.

The fight stopped at 3 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, 21-year-old Lucindo of Fortaleza, Ceara improved to 15-5 and recorded her second win in a row. 31-year-old Viana of Sao Geraldo do Araguaia, Para dropped to 13-6.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card results.

