Jaqueline Amorim earned her first win inside the Octagon when she faced Montserrat Ruiz at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The Brazilian strawweight defeated her opponent from Mexico via TKO with punches and elbows, having her pinned to the ground and dominated.

The official time of stoppage was 3 minutes and 41 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Jaqueline Amorim improved to 7-1 and rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Sam Hughes in April. Montserrat Ruiz dropped to 10-3 and suffered her second defeat in a row.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

