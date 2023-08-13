Khalil Rountree Jr claimed a dominant win when he faced Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 12. The American southpaw defeated his compatriot by knockout, dropping him to the canvas with a big left followed by a series of massive punches.

Referee Herb Dean called it a day at 2 minutes and 40 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Khalil Rountree Jr improved to 12-5, 1 NC. Los Angeles-born, Las Vegas-based 33-year-old scored his fourth win in a row.

Chris Daukaus dropped to 12-7. The 33-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania suffered his fourth straight defeat.

Khalil Rountree Jr KO’s Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 78

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

