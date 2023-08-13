Subscribe
Lindolfo Delgado bests Jair Valtierra by decision

Navarrete vs Valdez

Lindolfo Delgado vs Jair Valtierra
Lindolfo Delgado and Jair Valtierra in their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA on August 12, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Lindolfo Delgado came out victorious when he faced Jair Valtierra at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card headlined by Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

The all-Mexican co-main clash went the full distance. After 10 rounds at junior welterweight one judge scored the fight 98-92 and two other judges had 99-91, all in favor of 2016 Olympian.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Lindolfo Delgado of Linares, Nuevo Leon remained undefeated and improved to 18-0, 13 KOs. Jair Valtierra of Leon, Guanajuato dropped to 16-3, 8 KOs.

Get Navarrete vs Valdez full fight card results.

