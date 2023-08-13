Luana Santos stops Juliana Miller in first round at UFC Vegas 78

Luana Santos came out victorious when she faced Juliana Miller at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The Brazilian flyweight defeated her American opponent, claiming a dominant with with punches.

Referee Jason Herzog stepped in and called it a day at 3 minutes and 41 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Sao Paulo’s 23-year-old Santos improved to 6-1 and secured her third win in a row. 27-year-old Miller of San Diego, California dropped to 4-3 and suffered her second straight defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Luana Santos TKO’s Juliana Miller at UFC Vegas 78

