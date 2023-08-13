Subscribe
HomeUFC

Luana Santos stops Juliana Miller in first round at UFC Vegas 78

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Luana Santos came out victorious when she faced Juliana Miller at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The Brazilian flyweight defeated her American opponent, claiming a dominant with with punches.

Referee Jason Herzog stepped in and called it a day at 3 minutes and 41 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Sao Paulo’s 23-year-old Santos improved to 6-1 and secured her third win in a row. 27-year-old Miller of San Diego, California dropped to 4-3 and suffered her second straight defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

Luana Santos TKO’s Juliana Miller at UFC Vegas 78

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.