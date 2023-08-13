Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez square off in the main event live stream from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The contest pits Puerto Rico’s former world champion against contender of Nicaragua. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 13.

30-year-old Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) of Manati, Puerto Rico is looking for his third win in a row and once again become champion. Miami, Florida-based 25-year-old Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua makes his first attempt to land a world title and looks for his ninth straight victory.

In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated 26-year-old Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland and unbeaten 30-year-old Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri go head to head at super lightweight. The telecast opener features a 10-round welterweight battle between 22-year-old Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland and unbeaten 36-year-old two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Barcelona, Venezuela.

Among Rodriguez vs Lopez undercard bouts, Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Jonathan Lopez Marcano (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico duel in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KOs) of Panorama City, California goes up against Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KOs) of Travnik, Bosnia in a 10-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KOs) of Thornton, Colorado meets Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KOs) of Catarman, Philippines in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez start time

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Sunday, August 13

Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rodriguez vs Lopez from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Rodriguez vs Lopez fight card

Get Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant IBF bantamweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Michael Angeletti vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Sladan Janjanin, 10 rounds, middleweight

Damien Vazquez vs. Jeronil Borres, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Non-televised prelims

Daniel Blancas vs. Devaun Lee, 6 rounds, super middleweight

David A. Whitmire vs. Jordy Tientcheu, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Marcus Browne vs. Adrian Taylor, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Jesse Hart vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez results