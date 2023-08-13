Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Richard Torrez Jr drops & stops Willie Jake Jr in first round

Navarrete vs Valdez

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

Richard Torrez Jr came out on top when he faced Willie Jake Jr at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The heavyweight bout kicked off the main card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

The scheduled for six rounds contest didn’t go the distance. U.S. Olympic silver medalist claimed the win by TKO, dropping his opponent with a big right hook a long the way. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 22 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Richard Torrez Jr of Tulare, California remained undefeated and improved to 6-0, 6 KOs. Willie Jake Jr of Indianapolis, Indiana dropped to 11-4-2, 3 KOs.

Get Navarrete vs Valdez full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.