Richard Torrez Jr drops & stops Willie Jake Jr in first round

Richard Torrez Jr came out on top when he faced Willie Jake Jr at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The heavyweight bout kicked off the main card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 13.

The scheduled for six rounds contest didn’t go the distance. U.S. Olympic silver medalist claimed the win by TKO, dropping his opponent with a big right hook a long the way. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 22 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Richard Torrez Jr of Tulare, California remained undefeated and improved to 6-0, 6 KOs. Willie Jake Jr of Indianapolis, Indiana dropped to 11-4-2, 3 KOs.

