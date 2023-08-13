Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez battle it out in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The all-Mexican clash pits three-division world champion and reigning WBO junior lightweight titleholder against two-division world champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, August 13.

28-year-old Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Distrito Federal makes the first defense of the belt that he landed in February via ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. 32-year-old Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Sonora is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Adam Lopez in May and looks to once again become champion.

In the ten-round all-Mexican co-main event, 2016 Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) of Linares, Nuevo Leon and Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) of Leon, Guanajuato battle it out at junior welterweight. The six-round main card opener, features U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Tulare, California up against Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana at heavyweight.

Among Navarrete vs Valdez undercard bouts, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California and Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado of Palau, Mexico go head to head in a four-rounder at lightweight. As well, Antonio Mireles (7-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa and Dajuan Calloway (7-2, 7 KOs) of Warrensville Heights, Ohio meet in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Sergio Leon Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona by way of Hermosillo, Mexico and Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona by way of Sacramento, California duel in a six-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KOs) of Ventura, California and Adrian Orban (6-3, 4 KOs) of Kecskemet, Hungary square off in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Sunday, August 13

Time: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Navarrete vs Valdez from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Navarrete vs Valdez fight card

Get Navarrete vs Valdez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Navarrete’s WBO junior lightweight title

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Willie Jake Jr, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Emiliano Vargas vs. Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado, 4 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Eduardo Ayala vs. Sergio Leon Rodriguez, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Adrian Orban, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez results