Countdown to UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley – Full Episode

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

UFC 292 Countdown features Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley ahead of their bantamweight championship bout at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. Reigning champion and No. 2-ranked contender square off in the scheduled for five rounds main event live on ESPN+ PPV.

Plus, women’s straweight champion Weili Zhang and No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos. The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds championship co-main event.

In addition, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman makes his Octagon return against Brad Tavares.

UFC 292 also features The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler lightweight tournament final between Austin Hubbard and Kurt Holobaugh.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Main Event on Kayo.

