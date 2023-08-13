UFC 292 Countdown features Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley ahead of their bantamweight championship bout at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. Reigning champion and No. 2-ranked contender square off in the scheduled for five rounds main event live on ESPN+ PPV.

Plus, women’s straweight champion Weili Zhang and No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos. The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds championship co-main event.

In addition, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman makes his Octagon return against Brad Tavares.

UFC 292 also features The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler lightweight tournament final between Austin Hubbard and Kurt Holobaugh.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Main Event on Kayo.