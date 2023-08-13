Subscribe
UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

In the five-round main event, No. 10-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-9-1) of Westwood, New Jersey squares off against Brazilian former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro.

In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (28-13) of Palm Springs, California takes on Canadian Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) of Calgary, Alberta at featherweight.

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos results.

