UFC Vegas 78 results – Luque vs dos Anjos

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos aka UFC Vegas 78 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12.

The main event is a five-round welterweight bout between No. 10-ranked contender Vicente Luque (21-9-1) of the United States and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) of Brazil. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson (28-13) of the United States and Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) of Canada.

Also on the card, Chris Daukaus (12-6) and Khalil Rountree Jr (12-5) square off in an all-American clash at light heavyweight. As well, Polyana Viana (13-5) and Iasmin Lucindo (14-5) meet in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight.

In addition, AJ Dobson (6-2) of the United States and Tafon Nchukwi (6-3) of Cameroon duel at middleweight. Plus, Josh Fremd (10-4) meets fellow-American Jamie Pickett (13-9) also at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, August 12

Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, August 13

Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos results

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims