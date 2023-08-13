Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 live stream on ESPN+ from on Saturday, August 12. The contest featured No. 10-ranked welterweight contender of the United States and former lightweight champion of Brazil.

The scheduled for five rounds welterweight bout went the full distance. Luque defeated Dos Anjos by unanimous decision. The scores were 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47.

With the victory, Vicente Luque improved to 22-9-1 and made his successful Octagon return after a year of layoff. The 31-year-old native of Westwood, New Jersey also got back to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats.

38-year-old Rafael dos Anjos of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro dropped to 32-15.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, on August 13.

Check out Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Luque vs dos Anjos full fight video highlights

Rafael dos Anjos makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Vicente Luque.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Ambos estelares buscando entrar con los golpes #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/SsNERzsQRs — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 13, 2023

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Lo hace oficial?? @VicenteLuqueMMA el ganador de la estelar por decisión unánime #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/yhS1SZlhNs — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 13, 2023

Post-fight.

Get UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos full fight card results.