Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 15. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, George Hardwick (12-1) of England and Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (14-3) of Jordan sqaure off at lightweight. Also on the card, Ibo Aslan (11-1) of Turkey takes on Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) of Brazil at light heavyweight.

As well, Hyder Amil (7-0) of the United States faces Emrah Sonmez (14-4) of Turkey at featherweight. Plus, Eduarda Moura (8-0) and Janaina Silva (5-0) meet in an all-Brazilian clash at women’s strawweight. In addition, Cameron Smotherman (8-3) of the United States and Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3) of Cyprus duel at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 58 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 58 from practically anywhere.

In Australia, the event airs live on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 am AEST.

DWCS 58 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 58 fight card looks as the following: