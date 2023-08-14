Subscribe
HomeMMA

Dana White’s Contender Series 58 fight card

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 7, Week 2

MMANewsUFC
Newswire

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 15. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, George Hardwick (12-1) of England and Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (14-3) of Jordan sqaure off at lightweight. Also on the card, Ibo Aslan (11-1) of Turkey takes on Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) of Brazil at light heavyweight.

As well, Hyder Amil (7-0) of the United States faces Emrah Sonmez (14-4) of Turkey at featherweight. Plus, Eduarda Moura (8-0) and Janaina Silva (5-0) meet in an all-Brazilian clash at women’s strawweight. In addition, Cameron Smotherman (8-3) of the United States and Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3) of Cyprus duel at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 58 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 58 from practically anywhere.

In Australia, the event airs live on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 am AEST.

Sign up for ESPN+

DWCS 58 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 58 fight card looks as the following:

  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. George Hardwick
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Paulo Renato Jr
  • Hyder Amil vs. Emrah Sonmez
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Janaina Silva
  • Cameron Smotherman vs. Charalampos Grigoriou

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.