Galal Yafai and Tommy Frank battle it out on the top of NXTGEN fight card at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, August 19. The all-British contest features 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist of Birmingham defending his WBC International flyweight title against former Commonwealth champion and hometown favorite. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds championship bout live stream on DAZN.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 20.

30-year-old Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) won his previous bout in April via fourth-round TKO against Moises Calleros. 30-year-old Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) was in action in May when he was stopped by Jay Harris in Round 10.

In the co-main event, Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear faces off Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Wolverhampton, West Midlands. The pair goes head to head in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank start time

Boxing fans can watch Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 19. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, August 20. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Yafai vs Frank undercard

Among the bouts featured on Yafai vs Frank undercard, Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KOs) of Warley, West Midlands takes on Chris Thompson (12-4-1, 7 KOs) of Gauteng, South Africa in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Jordan Flynn (9-0, 1 KOs) of Oxford, Oxfordshire and Kane Baker (19-10-1, 1 KOs) of Birmingham, West Midlands meet in a 10-round British super featherweight title eliminator.

Plus, Khaleel Majid (10-0, 3 KOs) of Bolton, Lancashire faces Alessandro Fersula (9-4, 1 KOs) of Roma, Italy in a six-rounder at super lightweight. Also on the card, Aaron Bowen (2-0, 1 KOs) of Coventry, West Midlands goes up against Wilmer Baron (6-1, 5 KOs) of Arboletes, Colombia in a six-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Muhammad Mustafa Ali (2-0) of Leicester, Leicestershire duels Francisco Rodriguez (1-16, 1 KOS) of Almunecar, Spain in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

Rounding out the card, bantamweight Sahil Khan of Wolverhampton, West Midlands and lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan of Birmingham, West Midlands make their respective pro boxing debuts in the four-round bouts against Sean Jackson (0-14-1) of Wythenshawe, Cheshire and Michel Gonxhe (5-4-1) of Karlsruhe, Germany.

Yafai vs Frank fight card

The current Yafai vs Frank fight card looks as the following: