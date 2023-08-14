UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live on ESPN+ PPV from TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 20. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on Kayo.

In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Aljamain Sterling (23-3) makes the fourth defense of his belt. In his previous outing in May, the 34-year-old native of Uniondale, New York took a split decision against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and secured his ninth win in a row.

Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) last fought in October 2022 when he took a split decision against former champion Petr Yan. In July the same year, Helena, Montana’s 28-year-old faced Pedro Munhoz in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Also on UFC 292 PPV card

In the UFC 292 co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

34-year-old Weili (23-3) of Handan, China regained the title last November when she submitted Carla Esparza in the second round. In June the same year, she scored the second-round KO of former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

36-year-old Lemos (13-2-1) of Belem, Brazil won her previous bout also last November via third-round TKO against Marina Rodriguez. In July 2022, she submitted Michelle Waterson in the second round.

Also on UFC 292 PPV card, Neil Magny (28-11) of the United States and unbeaten Ian Garry (12-0) of Ireland square off at welterweight. As well, Marlon Vera (20-8-1) of Ecuador and Pedro Munhoz (20-7) of Brazil go head to head at bantamweight. Plus, Mario Bautista (12-2) of the United States faces a to be announced opponent also at bantamweight.

Among UFC 292 prelims

Among the prelims, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-6) meets fellow-American Brad Tavares (19-9). As well, Gregory Rodrigues (13-5) of Brazil takes on Denis Tiuliulin (11-7) also at middleweight. In addition, Brad Katona (13-2) of Canada battles a to be determined opponent in TUF 31 bantamweight tournament final.

Among UFC 292 early prelims, Andre Petroski (9-2) and Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) clash in an all-American contest at middleweight. Also on the card a pair of women’s flyweight bouts featuring Andrea Lee (13-7) of the United States up against Natalia Silva (15-5-1) of Brazil and Karine Silva (16-4) of Brazil versus Maryna Moroz (11-4) of Ukraine. Rounding out the lineup of action, Austin Hubbard (15-6) and Kurt Holobaugh (19-7) duel in an all-American TUF 31 lightweight tournament final.

UFC 292 tickets

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley tickets to witness all the action at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19 are on sale.

UFC 292 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats and TicketSmarter.

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, August 19. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 20. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 8 am AEST.

UFC 292 fight card

The finalized UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry

Mario Bautista vs. TBA

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Brad Katona vs. TBA

Early prelims