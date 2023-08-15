Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo press conference in New York

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion defending his crown against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a launch press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York City, kicking off a two-city press tour.

In Australia, Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

33-years-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of moves up in weight and looks to become a two division undisputed king.

At the press conference, Canelo and Charlo go face to face for the very first time and preview their upcoming clash.