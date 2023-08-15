Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Emiliano Vargas returns on Sep 15 in Corpus Christi, TX – joins Lopez vs Gonzalez undercard

Lopez vs Gonzalez live on ESPN

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Emiliano Vargas joins Lopez vs Gonzalez undercard
Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emiliano Fernando Vargas is back in the ring on Friday, September 15 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The 19-year-old native of Oxnard, California battles it out on the ESPN-televised card, headlined by Luis Alberto Lopez’s IBF featherweight title defense against two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez.

In the co-feature, Puerto Rican Xander Zayas faces Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela Jr. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Vargas goes through the ropes at American Bank Center more than 18 years after his father, Fernando Vargas, headlined at the venue. His opponent in a six-round bout is expected to be announced shortly.

In his previous outing on August 12 in Glendale on Navarrete vs Valdez card, Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado in the second round and secured his fourth win for 2023. In May and April, Las Vegas-based lightweight KO’d Rafael Jasso and Edgar Uvalle also in Round 2, after scoring a unanimous decision against Francisco Duque in February.

“I’d like to thank Top Rank and my team for the opportunity to make my ESPN-televised debut on a great card in Corpus Christi,” Vargas said. “I am proud to be a Vargas, and I look forward to following in the footsteps of my father, who was victorious at the American Bank Center nearly 20 years ago.”

The current Lopez vs Gonzalez lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Lopez vs Gonzalez fight card

Main card

  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Omar Alejandro Aguilar vs. Julio Luna, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Jamaine Ortiz vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Robson Conceicao vs. Humberto Galindo, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Ruben Villa vs. Brandon Valdes, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • John Rincon vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Cayden Griffiths vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.