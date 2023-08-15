UFC 292 Embedded 1: When you expand those limits, you can f*** people up

UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. On the top of fight card live on ESPN+ PPV, Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Also on the card, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz square off at bantamweight. Plus, Neil Magny and Ian Garry battle it out at welterweight.

UFC 292 Embedded 1 features Aljamain Sterling, Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, Amanda Lemos and Marlon Vera ahead of their respective bouts.