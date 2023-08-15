UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live on ESPN+ PPV from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship clashes.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the main event, Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his UFC bantamweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana. The all-American world championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the five-round championship co-main event, China’s two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) defends her belt against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) of Brazil.

Among other UFC 292 PPV card bouts, unbeaten Ian Garry (12-0) of Ireland faces off Neil Magny (28-11) of the United States at welterweight. Plus, Marlon Vera (20-8-1) of Ecuador and Pedro Munhoz (20-7) of Brazil square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 292 start time in USA, Sterling vs O’Malley

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 292 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 292 start time in Australia, Sterling vs O’Malley

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

UFC 292 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 292 fight card

The current UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley fight card looks as the following. The finalized lineup is expected to be set shortly.

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry

Mario Bautista vs. TBA

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh – The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament final

Brad Katona vs. TBA – The Ultimate Fighter 31 bantamweight tournament final

Early prelims