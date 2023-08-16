Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo press conference in Los Angeles

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion up against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. Rounding out a two-city press tour, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference at The Beverly Hilton – The Wilshire Garden in Los Angeles.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

33-years-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his 168-pound title. 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana moves up in weight and looks to become a two-division undisputed champion.

Canelo and Charlo meet in a historic clash that pits two reigning undisputed champions against each other for the first time in the four-belt era.

At the press conference, Canelo and Charlo preview their bout and come face to face.