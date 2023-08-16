Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo press conference in Los Angeles

Canelo defends undisputed 168-pound title against undisputed 154-pound champion Charlo

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion up against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. Rounding out a two-city press tour, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference at The Beverly Hilton – The Wilshire Garden in Los Angeles.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

33-years-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his 168-pound title. 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana moves up in weight and looks to become a two-division undisputed champion.

Canelo and Charlo meet in a historic clash that pits two reigning undisputed champions against each other for the first time in the four-belt era.

At the press conference, Canelo and Charlo preview their bout and come face to face.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on ESPN+ PPV

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.