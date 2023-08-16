Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 2 results

Dana White's Contender Series 58

Dana White’s Contender Series 58 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, August 15. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, George Hardwick (12-1) of England and Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (14-3) of Jordan go head to head at lightweight. Among other bouts, Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) of Brazil faces Ibo Aslan (11-1) of Turkey at light heavyweight and Hyder Amil (7-0) of the United States takes on Emrah Sonmez (14-4) of Turkey at featherweight.

Plus, Janaina Silva (5-0) and Eduarda Moura (8-0) clash in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Cameron Smotherman (8-3) of the United States goes up against Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3) of Cyprus at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 16.

Dana White’s Contender Series 58 start time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 15
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Date: Wednesday, August 16
Time: 9 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 58 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 58 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 58 fight card results below.

  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady def. George Hardwick by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Ibo Aslan def. Paulo Renato Jr by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:22)
  • Hyder Amil def. Emrah Sonmez by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29-28)
  • Eduarda Moura def. Janaina Silva by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:00)
  • Charalampos Grigoriou def. Cameron Smotherman by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:00)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 58 results, UFC President Dana White named the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Charalampos Grigoriou, Eduarda Moura, Hyder Amil, Ibo Aslan and Abdul-Kerim Al-Selwady.

