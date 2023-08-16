Lorenzo Hunt vs Chris Camozzi tops BKFC 50 Denver on Sep 22

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Denver on Friday, September 22 with BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi taking place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO. The fight card features a series of bouts with a cruiserweight title contested on the night.

The previous BKFC event in Denver was held in April, featuring Mike Perry up against Luke Rockhold.

In the main event of BKFC 50, two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt (10-1) of Saint Augustine, Florida defends his BKFC cruiserweight belt against Alameda, California-born top-ranked contender and MMA fighter Chris Camozzi (2-0), fighting out of Lakewood, Colorado.

“Our last event in Denver this past April was BKFC’s most successful in the company’s history with a huge-sold out crowd at the 1STBank Center and millions watching internationally,” said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC. “We promised that night we’d come back with another sensational event and that’s what we’ve planned.”

“Lorenzo Hunt is one of the most accomplished and exciting fighters in the world of combat sports, but at BKFC 50, he will take on his toughest challenge yet when he squares off against the undefeated Chris Camozzi.”

Lorenzo Hunt vs Chris Camozzi

In his previous outing in April at KnuckleMania 3, Hunt defeated Mike Richman by knockout in the first round and retained his light heavyweight belt. In October 2022, “The Juggernaut” claimed the vacant cruiserweight title by knockout in the third round against Quentin Henry.

Chris Camozzi was in action at BKFC 41 Denver in April, when he stopped Daniel Spohn in the first round. No. 4-ranked cruiserweight made his BKFC debut in October 2022, when he KO’d Bubba McDaniel in Round 1.

Also on the BKFC 50 card, Keegan Vandermeer faces Tyler Winemiller at cruiserweight and Andrew Yates takes on Christian Torres at welterweight.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Fans can watch BKFC 50 Denver: Hunt vs Camozzi live on FITE.

BKFC 50 Denver fight card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi – Hunt’s BKFC cruiserweight title

Keegan Vandermeer vs. Tyler Winemiller

Andrew Yates vs. Christian Torres

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 50 Denver: Hunt vs Camozzi airs live on Saturday, September 23.