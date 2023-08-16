UFC 292 Embedded 2: If Chito wins – me versus Chito in December

UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Also on the card, Neil Magny and Ian Garry battle it out at welterweight. As well, Da’Mon Blackshear and Mario Bautista square off at bantamweight. In addition, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz go head to head also at bantamweight.

UFC 292 Embedded 2 features Aljamain Sterling, Amanda Lemos, Ian Garry, Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera and Zhang Weili ahead of their respective bouts.