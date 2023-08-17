BYB 20: Brawl on the Bayou set for Sep 16 in Biloxi, MS

BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series has announced its highly anticipated return to Biloxi, Mississippi for what promises to be an unforgettable night of hard-hitting action.

On Saturday, September 16, BYB 20: Brawl on the Bayou will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the matches beginning at 8 p.m. BYB 20 will also be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espanol OTT and OTA platforms.

The line-up is headlined by the long-awaited rematch between champion Paty Juarez and Biloxi’s own Monica Medina for the BYB Women’s Lightweight Championship and for the Police Gazette Women’s 135 Diamond Belt. In their last meeting, in Biloxi in May 2022, Juarez and Medina went seven rounds and saw Juarez win on split decision, much to the hometown’s displeasure. In addition to retaining her BYB title, Juarez was named the inaugural Police Gazette Women’s 135 Diamond Belt, at the time just the 19th Diamond Belt to be awarded in the organization’s 142-year history. The rematch had been postponed until now due to Juarez’s rehabilitation of an injury.

BYB Matchmaker Mel Valenzuela announced that the card will feature a cruiserweight matchup between former Bellator competitor Kaelii Kanekoa and Lebanon’s Mohamad “The Killer” Ghorabi. Kanekoa, who saw Trigon action at the May 2023 BYB Trigon Combat, will be making his bare knuckle debut, while Ghorabi returns to action following his impressive BYB debut in Dubai in February 2023 where he scored a first-round knockout.

The Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame’s 2022 BYB Debut Fighter of the Year Julio Tanori returns to action in a lightweight matchup against BYB newcomer Jeremiah Potts.

BYB 20 will mark the bare knuckle debut of heavyweight “Hurricane” Ike Villanueva, who has over 30 professional combat sports fights under his belt, as he takes on Matt “The Attack” Kovacs who steps back into the Trigon for the first time since BYB 3.

Also announced is the US debut of BKB’s Jonny Jones, who last saw Trigon action at BYB 12 with a Fight of the Night performance and victory over Henry Dossett. Jones faces off against Argentina’s Walter Saravia in an international matchup.

BYB 20: Brawl on the Bayou fight card

The current BYB 20 fight card looks as the following: