Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features undisputed super middleweight champion defending his title against undisputed super welterweight champion. The pair battles it out live on Showtime PPV.

Following a kickoff press conference in New York City, boxing superstars touched down on the West Coast with a press conference in Los Angeles. They previewed their bout and went face to face.

The contest marks the first time in the four-belt era when two undisputed champions face one another.

In Australia, Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Also partaking in the press conference were Canelo’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso, Charlo’s trainer Derrick James and President of TGB Promotions Tom Brown. Here is what the press conference participants had to from The Beverly Hilton:

Canelo Alvarez

“I’m very happy to be involved in big fights like this. I hope that everybody enjoys this fight because it’s going to be a great night for the fans and for everybody who has wanted to see this fight for a long time.

“We’ll see if it’s true that I’ve lost a step. We’ll see. I understand what the people said and I agree. I didn’t look my best in my last two fights, but I know why and I’m ready for this fight. We’ll see what happens. We’re going to see something different.

“I always say that outside of the ring, I look like I’m an easy opponent. But when fighters step in the ring with me, it’s completely different. It’s not the same watching me from outside the ring as it is actually being inside the ring with me. I’m a different guy.

“I think both Jermell and Jermall Charlo are great fighters. No disrespect to Jermall. But I think Jermell has had better opposition in his fights. I think he is the better fighter. That’s just what I think.

“I’m going to bring my best like always. I’ll bring my skills and my experience into the ring. I’m just going to do my best and that’s it.”

Jermell Charlo

“When I got the call for this fight, there was nothing I could say other than ‘let’s go.’ My whole career has kind of been all about chasing Canelo. He’s been the top guy for a long time. The fight has presented itself now and I just have to get in there, do my job and be the best that I can be.

“After September 30, people are gonna appreciate my skills and what I’ve been doing for so long, ever since I was a kid. With every fight, I come to put on a show, and I’m dangerous the whole fight. I want to be known as great.

“He’s gonna find out that I’m the big Charlo. I am what I say I am. Canelo will see that I pack good punching-power, that I have good lateral movement and that I’m a ring general, just like he is. He’ll see that it won’t be a walk in the park. He says he’s gonna be better in this fight, and it’s the same thing for me.

“I’m gonna bring that Texas heat. I’m gonna show up and show out. I’m gonna have fun and do what I do. This is what I love to do. I’m gonna represent the culture and put on a show.

“Get your tickets, tune into ‘All-Access’, tune into the fight, because we’re bringing boxing up to be the best that it can be this year. We’re gonna give you that bang for your buck.”

Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s Trainer and Manager

“We’re here and we’re ready to keep moving forward and chasing history. It’s not easy to make a fight between two undisputed champions like we have done. It took a great effort from both teams to be able to make this happen.

“Styles make fights and I believe Canelo and Charlo’s styles clash perfectly to make this a great fight on September 30. Make sure to come out to Las Vegas. It’s going to be a great night.

“We are very motivated as a team to be facing Team Charlo, which has a great trainer in Derrick James and also Joan Guzman. It’s going to be a battle of wits, yes, but it’s all about the fighters that are going to be in the ring. Two undisputed champions with their trainers backing them up to make sure that they are fighting at their best.”

Derrick James, Charlo’s Trainer

“Hopefully everyone turns out on September 30, because this fight is gonna be fireworks. Both of these guys are gonna bring everything to the ring, and I’m looking forward to Jermell delivering a great performance and a great victory that night.

“My job for Jermell is making sure he can do everything I need him to do in order for him to be successful. I’m not as worried about who’s in the other corner, I’m focused on Jermell. At the same time, this is a super fight. You have to be motivated and inspired by it. I’m motivated to make sure that Jermell comes out successful.”

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions

“This is going to be an incredible night. September 30 promises to be nothing but fireworks in front of another electrifying sold out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Get your tickets early, because this is a fight you won’t want to miss.”

The bouts featured on Canelo vs Charlo undercard are excepted to be announced shortly.