Ferreira vs Greene, Pacheco vs Kolesnyk faceoff at Empire State Building – 2023 PFL Playoff

2023 PFL Playoff airs live from The Theater at MSG in New York

Maurice Greene and Renan Ferreira go face to face
Maurice Greene and Renan Ferreira go face to face at Empire State Building in New York ahead of their bout at 2023 PFL Playoffs on Friday, August 18, 2023 | UEG

Professional Fighters League hosts the second round of 2023 PFL Playoff on Friday, August 18 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event airs live on ESPN featuring a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes.

On the top of fight card, Renan Ferreira goes up against Maurice Greene at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco squares off against Olena Kolesnyk at women’s featherweight. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake.

Ahead of the event, the fighters visited the world-famous Empire State Building where they went face to face.

In another playoff at heavyweight, Denis Goltsov takes on Jordan Heiderman. In the second playoff at women’s featherweight, Marina Mokhnatkina meets Amber Leibrock.

In Australia, 2023 PFL Playoff: Ferreira vs Greene airs on Saturday, August 19 live on Stan Sport.

