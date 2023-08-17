Professional Fighters League hosts the second round of 2023 PFL Playoff on Friday, August 18 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event airs live on ESPN featuring a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes.

On the top of fight card, Renan Ferreira goes up against Maurice Greene at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco squares off against Olena Kolesnyk at women’s featherweight. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake.

Ahead of the event, the fighters visited the world-famous Empire State Building where they went face to face.

In another playoff at heavyweight, Denis Goltsov takes on Jordan Heiderman. In the second playoff at women’s featherweight, Marina Mokhnatkina meets Amber Leibrock.

In Australia, 2023 PFL Playoff: Ferreira vs Greene airs on Saturday, August 19 live on Stan Sport.