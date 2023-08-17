Subscribe
Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank final pre-fight press conference

Galal Yafai and Tommy Frank square off live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 20.

The contest features Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs), 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist and hometown favorite, defending his WBC International flyweight belt against Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs), former Commonwealth champion of Sheffield. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear goes up against Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Wolverhampton, West Midlands. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Among other bouts, Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Chris Thompson (12-4-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight and Jordan Flynn (9-0, 1 KOs) takes on Kane Baker (19-10-1, 1 KOs) in a 10-round British super featherweight title eliminator. Plus, Khaleel Majid (10-0, 3 KOs) meets Alessandro Fersula (9-4, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Get Yafai vs Frank full fight card and start time.

